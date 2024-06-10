Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh Buys 9 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £152.73 ($195.68).

Softcat stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,697 ($21.74). The company had a trading volume of 53,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,489.41. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,755 ($22.49). The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,032.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.

SCT has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.06) to GBX 1,950 ($24.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.09) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Softcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.63).

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

