Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh Buys 9 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £152.73 ($195.68).
Softcat stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,697 ($21.74). The company had a trading volume of 53,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,489.41. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,755 ($22.49). The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,032.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
