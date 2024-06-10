SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 146,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 508,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

