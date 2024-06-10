Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $53,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 137,963 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 118,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,193,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,547. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

