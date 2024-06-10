South Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $7,449,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,049,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $447.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,212. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.