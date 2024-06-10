South Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $976.43. 66,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,205. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,035.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,027.47. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

