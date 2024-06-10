South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,323 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 486,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,364. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

