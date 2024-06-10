South Street Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $25.84.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.