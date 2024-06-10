South Street Advisors LLC Has $12.42 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 152,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,474. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

