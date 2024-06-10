South Street Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Stride worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $25,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.57. 28,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,537. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

