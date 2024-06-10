South Street Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. HSBC lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $66.58. 250,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $82.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.