South Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.14. 521,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.83. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.37 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

