South Street Advisors LLC Makes New $7.30 Million Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 1.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

