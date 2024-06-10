South Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,430,000. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.37. The company had a trading volume of 90,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,073. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.76 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day moving average is $194.74.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

