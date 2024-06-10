South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 3,129 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $635,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.20. 55,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,146. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $205.41 and a 12-month high of $259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

