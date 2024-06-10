South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 9,004 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. KBR accounts for approximately 2.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.22. 49,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

