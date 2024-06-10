South Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 2.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $79.90. 100,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.