South Street Advisors LLC Sells 5,539 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Extreme Networks worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 96,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,278. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -165.43, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

