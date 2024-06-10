South Street Advisors LLC Sells 799 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for about 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,389. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

