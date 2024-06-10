South Street Advisors LLC Sells 92,086 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,086 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 809,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,304,000 after acquiring an additional 660,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock remained flat at $88.30 during trading hours on Monday. 206,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

