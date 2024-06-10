Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Bank of America

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.48. 1,753,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238,716. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

