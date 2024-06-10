Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $112.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $81.48. Approximately 1,753,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,238,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.43.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

