StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.40

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 75161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after buying an additional 510,283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in StepStone Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

