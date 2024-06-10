Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Shares Down 11.8%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,637,463,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 286,394,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

