Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Synopsys worth $127,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $568.91. 154,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.