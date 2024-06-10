Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $177.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $565.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

