Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $175.62 and last traded at $176.27. 15,255,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 96,774,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.48.

Specifically, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,248 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.