Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $685.33

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $685.33 and last traded at $684.27, with a volume of 38763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $582.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 20.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.83.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 460 shares of company stock worth $255,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.