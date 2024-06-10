Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $685.33

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $685.33 and last traded at $684.27, with a volume of 38763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $582.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 20.4 %
Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.
Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land
In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 460 shares of company stock worth $255,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
