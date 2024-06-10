The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $66,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

