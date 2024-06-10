The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Approximately 143,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 116,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.34).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.
