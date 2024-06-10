The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Approximately 143,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 116,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.34).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a market cap of £22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.86 and a beta of 1.41.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.

