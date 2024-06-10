Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $93.48

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.48, but opened at $100.45. Tidewater shares last traded at $104.96, with a volume of 121,954 shares trading hands.

TDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tidewater news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tidewater news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,260 shares of company stock valued at $56,302,715. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

