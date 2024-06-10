Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Tyler Technologies worth $55,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,941 shares of company stock worth $14,893,296. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $480.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,053. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $500.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.03.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

