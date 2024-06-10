Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Increased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 398.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Unilever by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,212,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,770,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 214,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 380,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

