Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.62. The company had a trading volume of 249,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day moving average is $240.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.60 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

