United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 261.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $136.94 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.36.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

