Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 79569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,297 shares of company stock worth $4,872,320. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Unity Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

