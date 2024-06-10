Vale (NYSE:VALE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.23

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 2058768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vale by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 485,702 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

