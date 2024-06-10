Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $180.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

