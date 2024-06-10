Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $264.18

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $264.18 and last traded at $261.77, with a volume of 21563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,452. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

