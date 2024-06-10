VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.