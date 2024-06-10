Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.50

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Institutional Trading of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

