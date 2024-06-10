Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.75

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 19379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -325.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $262,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

