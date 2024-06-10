Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $103.88

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.88 and last traded at $103.88, with a volume of 11452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average is $116.43.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 11.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Visteon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

