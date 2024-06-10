Voyager Global Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Voyager Global Management LP reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 4.7% of Voyager Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Voyager Global Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $97,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $638.14. The stock had a trading volume of 377,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,554. The firm has a market cap of $275.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $664.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $612.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.53.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

