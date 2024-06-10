Voyager Global Management LP Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Voyager Global Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 11.4% of Voyager Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Voyager Global Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $238,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.83. The firm has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

