Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 108,669 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2,335.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,669 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 4.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.58. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.