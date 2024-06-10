Waddell & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 91,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 581.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 552,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $11,303,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

MRK opened at $130.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

