Waddell & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,493.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 713,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 45,801 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 57,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

