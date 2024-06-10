Waddell & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $139.97 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

