Waddell & Associates LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.