Waddell & Associates LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 136,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

